Future continues to be the hardest working trapper in hip-hop as he drops the video to his latest single featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, “No Shame.” It’s the lead single from the Superfly soundtrack which HNDRXX executively produced.

And like the movie, Director X also handled this minimalistic visual that uses a 1970s model Cadillac Coupe Deville as its focal point. X also keeps the nostalgic vibe going by channeling the more traditional aspects of a soundtrack music video by implementing the star of the movie, Trevor Jackson, and scenes from the film into the visual.

This video is an excellent use of the aesthetics popularized by the original Superfly film while the track and the scenes that were chosen usher in a modern perspective. It not only shows Director X’s knowledge of both audiences the film will reach but also his faith in the talents of Future. When Future released Superfly’s tracklist last week, the ATLien was featured on almost every song on the project. And while his versatility is known, being recognized and trusted with the curation of songs for a featured film will aid in solidifying Super Future’s cultural significance.

Watch Future’s new “No Shame” video featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR below.