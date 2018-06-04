Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba Keep ‘Bad Boys’ Brand Alive With ‘L.A.’s Finest’

The Bad Boys movie franchise proves that the brand is strong as it became news on Friday (June 1) that Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will star in a television series spinoff called L.A.’s Finest.

L.A.’s Finest will feature Union in her recurring role as Syd Burnett, the sister of Bad Boy Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) while introducing Alba as Nancy McKenna. Together, the duo mirrors that of their male, movie counterparts with the main visible difference being that they are part of the LAPD rather than Miami’s narcotics division, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Rumors of the show first began to bubble in May, but production looked to be in jeopardy when NBC passed on the show’s pilot, leading Sony to sell L.A.’s Finest. But with the show’s talent-heavy cast of Union, Alba, and producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, L.A.’s Finest was quickly purchased by Canada’s Bell Media that immediately began negotiations with Charter Communications new executive, Kathrine Pope, to get the show on television before 2018 closes.

This would not only be Pope’s first high profile addition as the executive of Charter, it also speaks to the impact and brand of the Bad Boys movie series. Nearly 22 years after the first installment, it is still a cultural staple that makes L.A.’s Finest one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2018. And with Union and Alba keeping the Bad Boys brand alive, Bad Boys III could be inching towards becoming a reality.