An Athens-Georgia police officer was fired from the force after dashcam footage showed him intentionally using his police car to hit a black man fleeing on foot. According to ABC, Taylor Saulters was placed on administrative leave and then fired after officials watched the encounter.

“After reviewing the officers’ body camera footage, and all the other facts and circumstances of this case, Chief Scott Freeman terminated the employment of Officer Taylor Saulters,” a statement by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department read.

On Friday (June 1) footage of Saulters driving with his partner Hunter Blackmon were released to the public. Saulters can be seen chasing after the suspect, Timmy Patmon. Saulters turns left to try and block Patmon but he gets away. Patmon continues down the street and its then Saulters while veering right hits Patmon. The suspect is then seen rolling onto the hood of the car. An unknown woman can be heard saying “You didn’t have to hit that man like that.”

Saulters then threatened to Tase Patmon while he was facedown on the ground. “Give us your hands now, or you’re gonna get Tased. Do you understand me? Make the right decision.”

Patmon reportedly was wanted on one felony probation warrant, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The suspect was taken to a local hospital after only suffering “scrapes and bruises” and then taken into custody.