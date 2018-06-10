At the top of 2017, authorities finally located a missing girl 18 years after her disappearance. As an infant, Kamiyah Mobley was abducted by a woman named Gloria Williams, who posed as a nurse at Florida’s University Medical Center. Since Mobley was discovered – through an anonymous tip given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – Williams awaited trial while being detained in jail. Now, the verdict on Williams’ future has arrived.

According to CNN, the 52-year-old was sentenced (June 8) to 18 years in prison on kidnapping charges. The ruling was handed down a little over a month before Mobley’s 19th birthday (July 10). In a statement issued to the news site, Judge Marianne Aho said no one came out of this case as the victor. “It’s a very sad case and many people have suffered,” Judge Aho said, “including Ms. Williams.”

During the court proceeding, Williams apologized to Mobley and her biological mother Shanara, stating, “…so many days I just wanted to pick that child up and say, ‘Get in the car. Let’s go.’ I just couldn’t.”

Earlier this year, Kamiyah Mobley appeared on OWN’s Iyanla Fix My Life. The teen revisited her past but became agitated with Iyanla Vanzant’s methods of healing. Mobley and Vanzant’s interactions became heated throughout the process, specifically when the latter told Mobley she would be spending the night without any contact with her family or friends.