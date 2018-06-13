If we’re being honest here, performers have it hard. It’s one thing to perform on stage to a crowd of thousands of people whose faces you cannot see, but it’s another to be surrounded on all sides at close range with the smiling faces of eager fans. During his NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance, it’s safe to say that GoldLink was feeling the pressure at first.

“Thank y’all for being here. It’s mad overwhelming, low-key,” he told the audience with a nervous chuckle. However, he worked through the brief sprinkle of jitters to deliver the melodic tunes he is known and loved for. The DMV-area native—which stands for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia—worked his way through At What Cost songs “Bedtime Story,” “Dark Skin Women,” “Some Girl” and “Pray Everyday (Survivor’s Guilt.” By the end of it all, he was joking around with his own quirky choreography.

As a timely followup to the Tiny Desk performance, GoldLink also dropped his brand new song, “Got Friends,” with Miguel. Press play on both sonic experiences above and below.