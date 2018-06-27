Grammy Awards Trustees met last month and decided the number of nominees in the Top Album, Song, Record & New Artist categories will expand from five to eight, reports Billboard.

“Throughout the year, we team up with music people across all genres and disciplines to consider revisions and subsequently make amendments to our rules and entry guidelines to ensure we’re keeping up with our ever-changing industry and meeting the needs of music creators,” said Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.

“This creates more opportunities for a wider-range of recognition in these important categories and gives more flexibility to our voters when having to make the often challenging decisions about representing excellence and the best in music for the year. We look forward to celebrating all of our nominees when they are announced later this year.”

The remaining 80 categories will stay at five nominations each. Among the other Grammy changes, music supervisors will be considered nominees in the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album, and restoration engineers will now be eligible for the Best Historical Album category.

The change is to be in effect as of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

