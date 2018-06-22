Gunplay is definitely about that life. His deeply penetrating street tales touch souls. Today (June 22), the Dade County veteran unveils his latest offering Active via Black Bilderburg Group.

The 12-song offering serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Harm, The Plug, and The Fix Tape. Here, on Active, the Carol City MC calls on Curren$y, Rick Ross, Lito and others.

The album was led by singles “Cheap Thrills” featuring Rick Ross, and “My Phone.”

The rapper, also known as Don Logan, has also been keeping busy as a cast member of Love and Hip-Hop: Miami, along with Trick Daddy, and Trina.

Stream Active below.