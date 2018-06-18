Rapper XXXtentacion was pronounced dead Monday afternoon (June 18) after reportedly being robbed and shot in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20 years old.

Graphic footage of the rapper first appeared on TMZ showing him unconscious in a car, while onlookers surrounded him recording on their cell phones. A man is seen in the video trying his best to shield XXXTentacion from the small crowd, while also attempting to check his pulse.

Shortly after the news broke, several musicians, as well as fans, took to Twitter to shares prayers and condolences. Juicy J, Joe Budden, OG Maco, Travis Barker, and more are reacting on Twitter. See more reactions below.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

FUCK NOT @xxxtentacion 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 FUCK — OG MACO (@OGMaco) June 18, 2018

Prayers up for 🙏🏿 @xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Smmfh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 18, 2018

Send all your energy to @xxxtentacion — ZXLTRXN (@denzelcurry) June 18, 2018

😰Idk what to say, thoughts with the family, friends and fans of @xxxtentacion at this time 💔 — 7081 (@Tobjizzle) June 18, 2018

Whoa. XXXTentacion Shot in Miami and Witnesses Say No Pulse https://t.co/yEPQfxTSZm via @TMZ — VanLathan (@VanLathan) June 18, 2018

Lil Xan speaks on rumored Death of XXXTENTACION pic.twitter.com/OVCvdgDYXF — Music Island 🌴🔥 (@Musicislandd) June 18, 2018

PRAYERS FOR XXXTENTACION — Cordae' (@YbnCordae) June 18, 2018

WHAT THE FUCKKKKK — $ki Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) June 18, 2018

Praying for XXX Tentacion man 🙏🏾 — Purp (@purpdrank) June 18, 2018

*xxxtentacion brutally beats his pregnant girlfriend, stomps a man out in jail with no remorse, spews hatred and self harm* Y’all:……… *xxxtentacion gets shot* Y’all: pic.twitter.com/zjtXjHRvk9 — Dot 🌞 (@dom_dotty) June 18, 2018

xxxtentacion may have had a troubling past and he had allegations surrounding his name but he was sincerely bettering himself and he saved lives with his music and personality. X's goal was to make the world a more loving and positive place. No one should ever deserve to die.. — xxxtentacion fanpage (@tentacionfather) June 18, 2018

Blows my mind that people on Twitter think it is completely ok or even normal to share a video of a motionless XXXtentacion on social media, let alone wish someone was dead. Social media has definitely taken away some people’s humanity. That’s sad. — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) June 18, 2018

nobody is saying what xxxtentacion did was okay but that doesnt give people the right to wish death upon him.. — seth (@sethhsegura) June 18, 2018

