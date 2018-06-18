Hip-Hop Community And Fans React To XXXTentacion Fatal Shooting
Rapper XXXtentacion was pronounced dead Monday afternoon (June 18) after reportedly being robbed and shot in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20 years old.
Graphic footage of the rapper first appeared on TMZ showing him unconscious in a car, while onlookers surrounded him recording on their cell phones. A man is seen in the video trying his best to shield XXXTentacion from the small crowd, while also attempting to check his pulse.
Shortly after the news broke, several musicians, as well as fans, took to Twitter to shares prayers and condolences. Juicy J, Joe Budden, OG Maco, Travis Barker, and more are reacting on Twitter. See more reactions below.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BkLoGuQFeYb/