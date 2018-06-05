Houston Police: Story Of Abducted 13-Year-Old Zavion Parker Is False

Social media was up in arms after news circulated that 13-year-old Texas boy Zavion Parker was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of white supremacists. After a thorough investigation, the Houston Police Department reportedly says there’s no evidence to support the claims and won’t be charging anyone involved in what was a “false report.”

Parker alleged last month (May 14) he was abducted by five men while getting off at his school bus stop, one of the men touting an “I hate black people” tattoo. Local ABC affiliate reports he claims they took him to an abandoned building, robbed, beat and held him up at gunpoint because he was black. VIBE reported the men allegedly took the boy’s phone and texted his mom saying, “We’re going to hang him. You’re going to find him in the morning.”

He managed to escape and told his mom, who in turn, told the press. She even led police to the abandoned building Parker described.

HPD told ABC13 the abandoned building described “had nothing to do with any crime” and concluded there is no evidence to support Parker’s claims. Houston investigators notified the family and community activists of their findings. No charges will be filed against anyone accused in Parker’s claims since evidence shows the incident didn’t occur.

We want to update the community on a case that has received widespread attention in the news media and on social media. On May 14, a 13-year-old African American boy reported that he had been abducted in northeast Houston by white supremacists. 1/5 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2018

HPD has thoroughly investigated this case and evidence obtained shows the incident, as described, did not occur. We met with the family and community leaders and showed them why we believe this to be the case. 2/5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2018

For the community at large, there is absolutely no reason to believe there is a

group of white supremacists abducting children in the area. 3/5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2018

The owners of the property in question have no involvement in this case. We have identified the owner of the red pickup truck circulated on social media as being the possible suspect vehicle. We have determined the owner also has no involvement in this case. 4/5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2018