Looks like this was the tokin’ film to reboot.

Deadline reports that the stoner movie How High is set to receive a reboot over at MTV. The original film was released in 2001 and starred Method Man and Redman as two less-than-motivated pot smokers who attend Harvard University after acing their college exams.

“In the update, written by Artie Johann and Shawn Ries, two young but business-savvy stoners embark on a pot-filled odyssey through Atlanta to find their missing weed, only to uncover a vast government conspiracy,” reports Deadline. The cast for the new film has not been determined.

One of the film’s original producers Shauna Garr is returning as the reboot’s executive producer, and filming will reportedly begin at the end of the summer in Atlanta.

The original film, which also stars Mike Epps and Essence Atkins, features appearances from Cypress Hill and an uncredited Tracy Morgan. How High sits at number three on Entertainment Weekly’s list of “Best Stoner Films,” right behind Dazed and Confused and The Big Lebowski.

Despite a high ranking in the hearts of stoners everywhere, the filmed wasn’t exactly a critical darling. USA Today wrote of the movie, “[How High] has neither the redeeming social value of a cockfight nor enough material to sustain its 91 minutes.”