Fans are just hours away from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s joint album, Kids See Ghosts. The album officially drops at midnight on June 8, but fans can tune into a livestream of the album listening party on Thursday night (June 7)!

Kid Cudi’s manager, Dennis Cummings previously revealed that the listening party will take place in Los Angelos. Everyone can tune into the WAV streaming app to get an inside look of the party and first listen of the new project. If you remember, WAV is the same app Kanye used to stream his listening party for his newly-released Ye album in Wyoming on June 1.

The livestream announcement comes just days after Kanye and Cudi revealed the artwork for their album cover, which was designed by Tokyo-based artist Takashi Murakami. The piece features an abstract tree and a ghost-like monster floating in front of it.

Unfortunately, there is little detail regarding a tracklist, features, or overall sound. While fans seem to have mixed reviews about Kanye’s solo album, many are hoping that he will redeem himself with the Cudi-assisted LP. It will be interesting to see what the two come up with.

The listening party for Kids See Ghosts kicks off today, June 7, at 8p.m. PST/11a.m. EST. Download the WAV app in the link below.