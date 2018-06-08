Ibeyi and Brazilian rapper Emicida are on a musical mission to promote a message of love and humanity with their latest track, “Hacia El Amor.” The Afro-Cuban sisters and Emicida take over the streets of Paris with brief interludes of colorful graffiti being created by artists at work as they relay their message of universal love. The song is composed of lyrics in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Through a melange of different scenes, there are people of all skin colors and walks of life singing the song. Others are recorded dancing and voguing to the unstoppable beat. For Ibeyi, getting involved with a hip-hop artist was a no-brainer. And because they love Brazilian crowds, enlisting Emicida was perfect.

“I love hip-hop, so I’ve been looking for a rapper to work with. We mentioned to this friend of ours that we love so much playing in Brazil because of how stunning the crowd can be. It was amazing. Two years touring, the best shows were in Brazil.” Naomi of Ibeyi said.

“I’m happy that we made such a passionate song for these times,” Emicida added. “I’ve been an Ibeyi fan for years, since their first record. They remind me of great Brazilian musicians, like Clementina de Jesus, Geraldo Filme and Tia Doca, people who see music as an opportunity to share their roots with pride. And sharing it opens a door to a world where if you feel voiceless; know that you are not and you can share your voice too.”

Watch the video for “Hacia El Amor” above.