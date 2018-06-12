Basketball fans have spoken and the league has listened.

The intense three-on-three half- court action brought to you by the BIG3 will be streamed live on Facebook for nine weeks, beginning on June 22. One game will be available on the platform weekly after a deal with Fox Sports for the 2018 season.

BIG3 co-CEO Jeff Kwatinetz took note of the audience and wanted to tailor the experience for fan satisfaction.

“Given that our fans had an average age of more than 10 years younger than typical basketball fans, we want to provide digital viewing experiences so they can engage with our league in a format that best suits their viewing preferences,” he said in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with FOX Sports and Facebook to present the BIG3 in a new and exciting format for our fans.” Co-founded by Ice Cube in Kwatinetz in 2017, the inaugural season proved that expansion was necessary for reaching fans in every group.

The collab will kick off with game one in Houston, TX on June 22, followed by one game per week on every Friday after that. For the first game, 2017 MVP Rashard Lewis’ 3 Headed Monsters and Mike Bibby’s Ghost Ballers will play each other. But there’s more.

In addition to games, Facebook fans will get access to highlight packages and game recaps for all 37 games, including the August 24 championship in Brooklyn. All that’s required is a follow of the BIG3 on the FOX Facebook page.

For those watching live, tickets are on sale for $20 at BIG3.com. For the fans of OGs, Hall of Famers, both coaches and players, will be at the games. The games will see players like Amar’e Stoudemire, Baron Davis, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson, and Chauncey Billups, and amongst the coaches are Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, Gary Payton, and Nancy Lieberman.