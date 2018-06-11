Last week, the Internet was buzzing over restaurant chain IHOP’s announcement that they would be flipping their famous ‘p’ into a mysterious ‘b.’

While the pancake house didn’t disclose right away what their new name would stand for, many people were under the assumption that the new name, IHOb, would stand for “International House Of Breakfast.” However, it was announced on Monday (Jun. 11) that the ‘b’ stands for burgers.

While IHOb appears to be IHOP’s marketing ploy to promote their new Angus beef burgers, the country has been discussing the “name change” of the famous breakfast establishment virtually all day.

“We thought that people would have fun with this, but never did we imagine that it would grab the attention of America the way it did,” said IHOP spokesperson, Stephanie Peterson.

As expected, social media took the news and made a few hilarious comments about IHOb. Read a few of our favorites below.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018

Ihob feels like as good of a marketing decision as Trump U. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 11, 2018

There is about as much chance of me ordering a burger from ‘IHOB’ as there is me ordering a short stack of pancakes from In-O-Out. — Gareth Emery (@garethemery) June 11, 2018

So is @IHOb no longer going to do free pancakes on national pancake day but now give out free burgers on national burger day or do both??? pic.twitter.com/Zq1zCYbTNZ — venus🍓 (@venusvic_) June 11, 2018