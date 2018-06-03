Issa Returns With Hilarious New Teaser For ‘Insecure’ Season 3

It’s been way too long since we caught up with our favorites, Issa, Molly, Lawrence, Kelly and Tiffany. About mid-may Insecure creator, writer and star Issa Rae let fans know Season 3 would return Aug. 12 giving fans something concrete to look forward to.

Issa continued on in the giving spirit when she took to Twitter Sunday (June 3) to reveal a 30 second teaser of what’s to come in the forthcoming season.

Introducing the official tease for #InsecureHBO Season 3.

Mark your calendars for August 12 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/lo70CKECcS — INSECUREHBO (@insecurehbo) June 3, 2018

Fans see Issa in a familiar place, rapping to herself in the bathroom. For those of you who remember at the end of the second season Issa moved out of her apartment and crashed with Daniel, the guy she cheated on Lawrence with.

There’s no indication from the teaser that anything is happening between Issa and Daniel other than Issa is hogging up the bathroom. But it appears as though Issa’s in good spirits.

Fans had tons of questions at the close of Season Two that the cast somewhat addressed when they announced the start date for Season 3.

Since their time away, the cast has been hard at work filming but also enjoy the fruits of their labor as it was announced the show won a Peabody.

Insecure returns August 12.