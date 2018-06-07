Issa Rae’s hit HBO show Insecure is best known for championing the black female experience and celebrating black women’s roles. While the series will undoubtedly continue to create a space for black women, it seems that Issa Rae and the writers are switching things up for season three of the series. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show-runner revealed that one of the themes the show will explore this season is black masculinity.

“I don’t want to give anything away!” Rae said, when asked about the overarching themes for season three. “But I love black masculinity as it relates to black women. I think that’s something interesting that we haven’t gotten a chance to explore yet—and specifically toxic male black masculinity as it relates to black women. I’m trying to find a way to explore that and get a rounded storyline that isn’t preachy.”

Rae continued to explain what else the show will touch on as the characters continue to grow and learn from past mistakes. “This season is about adulating in a new way,” she explained. “I think we’ve watched our characters really fumble and f**k up—and in some ways in your 20s you are allowed that—but this season is about not acting like you’re naive anymore or that you don’t know better. So it is about, what does it look like to know better and to do better?”

Past seasons of Insecure have definitely tapped into black masculinity as we’ve seen with characters like Lawrence (played by Jay Ellis) and Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson), but it will be interesting for fans to see how the writers tackle the subject extensively in the new season.

Insecure season three kicks off on Aug. 12.