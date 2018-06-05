Issa Rae Reportedly Takes Shots At Kanye West During CFDA Awards

Issa Rae isn’t afraid to speak her mind whether she’s “rooting for everybody black” or giving guys tips on how not to be “that guy.” The multi-talented writer held nothing back during her hosting stint at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn Monday night (June 4) when she called out Kanye West for his recent comments about slavery.

Sporting a blue sparkly gown with a belt inscribed “Every N**a Is A Star” and changing into a sharp lime green suit, Rae came out hot, wasting no time getting to the jokes. Vulture cited she was only onstage a few minutes before ripping into the Ye artist during her opening monologue.

Issa Rae is hosting the CFDA Awards . Her belt says “Every n*gga is a Star” pic.twitter.com/oslyMlbqdq — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 5, 2018

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it’s convenient,” she said. “That joke was my choice, just like slavery.”

West wasn’t there to hear the jab, but his wife Kim Kardashian did. She was honored with the CFDA’s Influencer Award, according to USA Today. Rae made sure to use her moment of history as she was the first person of color to host the show. She not only poked fun at Ye, she called out liberals for getting Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Virgil Abloh to make clothes “too expensive” for everyone.

“I’m the first person of color to ever host this so I really can’t f**k up, which is crazy especially considering the impact our culture has had on fashion,” she cracked. “A man making clothes too expensive for everyone regardless of race. That is the future liberals want.”