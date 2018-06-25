J. Balvin has overthrown Drake as the most-streamed artist on Spotify, according to reports.

Billboard writes that the Vibras musician recently surpassed the mark of 48 million monthly listeners, surpassing the “I’m Upset” artist as the most-streamed artist for their service.

“Last summer, Balvin’s single ‘Mi Gente’ was the first Latin song sung completely in Spanish to make it to No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart,” reports the site.

“All I can say is thank you, thank you,” J. Balvin said in a statement regarding the news. “I’m so grateful and proud to be the most heard artist in the world on Spotify. It’s bigger than J Balvin, it’s the movement and it’s in Spanish.”

Not only was this a crowning achievement for the “X” artist, it was also a major moment for Latin artists.

“We are proving that Latinos have the power to connect with an audience on a global level without having to leave our identity behind,” J. Balvin continued. “This is an achievement for the entire Latino community. I’m so grateful to Spotify for the enormous support to the reggaeton movement.”

Congrats to J. Balvin on his grand accomplishment.