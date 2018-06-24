J. Cole turned the lights down low at the 2018 BET Awards (June 24) to rap one of his most forthright melodies, “Friends.” The performance – his first live television award appearance since dropping K.O.D. in April 2018 – was accompanied by a silent cameo by Wale, and background vocals by Daniel Caesar. The Fayetteville native’s production may also be a preview of his upcoming tour with Young Thug.

As mentioned above, “Friends” was featured on Cole’s fourth studio album, a project that confronted the many forms of addiction whether that be money, sex, or drugs. In an interview with Vulture, Cole said people have turned a blind eye toward those crying out for help, a topic he originally planned to tackle on K.O.D. “Nobody ever asks nobody sh*t, that’s the fu**ing problem,” he said. “It’s almost like we’re asking everybody — Hey, you good? You good, you sure you good, man? Okay, cool. Everybody’s fu**ing good. Well no, actually everybody isn’t good.”

On “Friends,” Cole also mentioned the healing methods of meditation for those that are battling inner or outer demons, a topic he revisited during a lengthy interview with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez. “I want to become disciplined to where it is a part of my life every day when things are like good or things a little stressful,” he said.

Watch the performance below.