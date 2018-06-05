J. Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized In North Carolina

J. Cole’s childhood home in Fayetteville, N.C. was reportedly vandalized.

An unidentified person spray-painted the words “J.Cole…Do you even care about the ville?” in black, and the photo was shared to both Twitter and Facebook. The words have reportedly been painted over, however, local police did not say that the tagging was a reported incident. There are no named suspects nor a reported motive.

According to reports, the KOD rapper reportedly repurchased his childhood home in 2014, and planned to help single mothers and their families.

“So every two years, a new family will come in and live rent-free,” he detailed to Combat Jack in 2014. “The idea is that it’s a single mother with multiple kids. I want her kids to feel how I felt when we got the house.” The home was featured on the cover of Cole’s album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

“He’s obligated to do what he wants to do with his money,” a fan named Derrick Curry told Spectrum News in North Carolina. “He made it. I understand people got to support the Ville, but understand you have to support that man. I’ve seen him do a lot for the Ville. I don’t know what these other people are talking about.”