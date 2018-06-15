Jacquees has been on everyone’s radar for the past few years. Even if you don’t call yourself a “fan,” you’ve heard of him and you could probably sing-a-long to “At The Club” or “B.E.D.” His debut album is a big deal. The R&B singer has repeatedly affirmed his hit-making abilities and they’re being solidified by A-list collaborations on his highly anticipated album 4275.

The album title was inspired by the 24-year-old’s childhood home. “4275 Wesley Hall Drive, Decatur, Georgia. That’s where I grew up, where everything started happening for me,” he told Complex last year. “I gave my first talent show over there, started taking music seriously. The album is not an autobiography, with me talking about my life. I’m just telling you how I’m cut.”

The album is 18 tracks long and boasts collaborations with Young Thug, Dej Loaf, Jagged Edge, LaTocha Scott, and Chris Brown–who Jacquees has confirmed an upcoming project with. Earlier this year, the singer said that the two had already worked on around 15 tracks of pure R&B.

The Cash Money crooner only announced the release date of his album about a month ago but fans have been counting down the days. His debut LP is available for streaming below.