Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith (co-hosted by her daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris), has been the talk of the town lately, and with good reason. Every Monday since May 7, Facebook users have been able to feel like a fly on the wall within the home of one of our favorite entertainment families. So far, the no-holds-barred show has made viewers privy to heavy (but necessary) conversations such as Jada’s past depression, Willow’s moments of self-harm and Gabrielle Union’s 17-year-long stand-off with Jada.

Now, it looks as if we’ll be getting more of these endearing, eye-opening and tear-jerking moments. According to Deadline, Facebook Watch ordered 13 more episodes to round out Season 1. These new episodes are reportedly set to air in the fall. As expected, Pinkett Smith is more than thrilled.

“The community that has been built around the Red Table is so strong and keeps my mother, Willow and I inspired to keep going,” she said. “We are so grateful to be given the opportunity to do so by continuing The Red Table Talk journey with Facebook Watch. There is so much more to explore together and so many people to bring to the table to do it with us. We have learned so much along the way. With that being said, I believe, this next 13 … is going to be fire!”

Ricky Van Veen, Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook, echoes these thoughts.

“The community engagement we’re seeing with Red Table Talk is exactly what we had hoped for when Facebook Watch launched last year,” he said. “The show is a shining example of how compelling content can drive meaningful conversations forward, and bring people together around issues that matter. The three powerful women at the table are connecting with viewers in important ways, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver more of the show through Watch.”

We’ll be sure to tune in.