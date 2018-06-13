Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With His Penis In 2002

A woman has come forward to accuse Academy-Award winner Jamie Foxx of allegedly slapping her in the face with his penis when she refused to perform oral sex.

According to TMZ, the unidentified woman said the alleged incident occurred in 2002 during a party of Foxx’s Las Vegas residence. The woman told law enforcement she and a friend went together and when she denied Foxx’s request, one of his friends told her she had to leave. The woman allegedly went to the hospital the next day to be treated for an acute panic attack.

Las Vegas officials say the case is still open, despite the three year statue of limitations having long passed.

Foxx’s attorney spoke with TMZ and said the singer and entertainer who will be hosting this year’s BET Awards denies the sexual allegations being leveled against him.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story,” Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer.

Hart continued “The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.”