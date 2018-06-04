Janet Jackson reportedly called the police on her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana this past Saturday (June 2). The iconic singer reportedly requested that the authorities pay him a visit to check on the welfare of their one-year-old son who was staying with his father at the time, People reports.

Jackson’s son Eissa Al Mana was reportedly staying with his father at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu California, when Jackson dialed the authorities around 10 p.m. PST, a spokesperson for the Malibu Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station stated. “Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left,” the spokesperson told People. Jackson did not report to the scene, police confirm.

As previously reported, Jackson and Al Mana have had quite the messy divorce. The couple reportedly split in Apr. 2017, just three months after giving birth to their son and four years after initially tying the knot. Following their split, Janet’s brother Randy Jackson spoke out, saying that his sister endured a verbally abusive relationship for years and that she was “a prisoner in her own home.”

Despite the problems within her marriage, Jackson told Billboard that she found “peace” in being a mother. “Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace,” she said in the May 2018 cover story. “I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”