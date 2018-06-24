TDE’s Jay Rock kicks off the 2018 BET Awards with a motivational performance of “Win,” off his third studio album, Redemption.

With the crowd on its feet, including Childish Gambino, and DJ Khaled, Jay Rock had the crowd moving as dancers, horn players and flames surrounded him. The show’s host Jamie Foxx jumped on stage with the Calif. rapper before kicking off the annual award show.

The “Gumbo” rapper also recently shared a two-part documentary, ‘Road To Redemption,’ which features interviews from his TDE comrades about the early days of Rock’s career.

Watch Jay Rock’s performance above.

