Jay Rock Announces ‘Big Redemption’ Tour

Jay Rock is having a lit 2018. Just weeks after releasing his third studio album, Redemption, the Watts-bred artist announced that he will be hitting the road on his Big Redemption tour.

The 29-city run commences in Lawrence, KS. Sept. 12 and ends in Los Angeles, Calif. Oct 29. The 90059 MC recently wrapped up the ‘Championship Tour’ with his TDE label mates, which ran May 4 through June 16.

Rock’s latest effort, Redemption is spearheaded by popular singles “Win,” and “The Bloodiest,” and the J. Cole-assisted “OSOM.” The 13-song album features Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jeremih, among others. The rapper has also recently released the second-installment of Road to Redemption documentary, which looks at the early days of Rock’s career.

Tickets for the Big Redemption tour go on sale Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. EST.

