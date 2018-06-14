Jay Rock Shares New Single With J.Cole “OSOM”

Jay Rock’s Redemption album is shaping-up to be a solid effort. Coming off the release of scorching singles “Win,” and “The Bloodiest,” as well as the first installment of his Road to Redemption documentary, the TDE artist unveiled the J.Cole-assisted single, “OSOM.”

Right now,”OSOM” is only a preview on Apple Music, but the song will be released in its entirety at midnight.

Rock’s third studio album, Redemption, drops June 15. This will be Jay Rock’s first album since 2015’s 90059. The 11-song effort featured TDE label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Busta Rhymes, and Macy Gray.

If you haven’t already, check out the first episode of Road to Redemption, where cameras go behind-the-scenes to Jay Rock’s old studio sessions, and inside Rock’s stomping grounds, the infamous Nickerson Gardens housing projects.

“If you really rooted in the struggle, and you know how much time you spent in them country buildings, the welfare offices, on the curb, and being harassed by the police, your heart will alway be there regardless,” Kendrick Lamar said in Road to Redemption. “That’s how it is with Jay Rock.”

“First mixtape, Watts Finest, Nickerson Garden projects, he was leaning over the sign, 9 double O 5 9 that’s where he’s from, “Ab-Soul continued. “He can’t go too long without telling you where he from.

Stream “OSOM” below.

