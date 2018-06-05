Watch Jay Rock’s ‘Road To Redemption’ Trailer

TDE’s Jay Rock is set to release his new album Redemption next Friday (June 15). Following the head-shaking single “Win,” today (June 5), the Watts, Calif. native released the Redemption trailer.

The brief trailer (1:32) features old video clips of Jay Rock in Nickerson Gardens projects, studio sessions, and features brief interviews with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul.

Redemption will be Jay Rock’s first album since 2015’s 90059. The 11-song effort featured TDE label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Busta Rhymes, and Macy Gray.