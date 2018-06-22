Last week, TDE’s Jay Rock released his solid Redemption album, and the first installment of Road to Redemption documentary.

Today (June 22), The “Gumbo” rapper released part two of Road to Redemption, where viewers get a peak into the early days of Jay Rock’s music career.

The 14-minute film commences with Rock recalling the time he sought a beat and verse from Cool and Dre, and Lil Wayne, respectively.

“Lil Wayne is just one of those guys, he will bet on people coming up,” Dave Free said of Wayne working with Jay Rock during the novice days of his career on “All my Life (Ghetto).”

“We was so turned-up and excited,” Kendrick Lamar added. “We talking about Wayne back in ’07, ’08? This is monstrous Wayne. That moment in the studio with Wayne, Me and Jay Rock being is the studio with Lil Wayne, and I never told Wayne this, that changed my perspective about work ethic. He knocked about twelve verses.’

The documentary also has old footage of studio sessions within the TDE camp, as well as interviews with label artists.

Rock’s third studio album was spearheaded by singles “Win,” and “The Bloodiest,” and the J.Cole-assisted “OSOM.” The 13-song album features Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jeremih, among others.

Watch the documentary above.