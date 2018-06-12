Last week, TDE’s Jay Rock teased his Road to Redemption documentary as a jumpstart to his forthcoming album Redemption. Today (June 11), the Nickerson Garden-bred released the first episode of Road to Redemption.

Running 10:35, the film explores the “Gumbo” rapper during the early days of his career, and includes interviews from Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and others.

“If you really rooted in the struggle, and you know how much time you spent in them country buildings, the welfare offices, on the curb, and being harassed by the police, your heart will alway be there regardless,” K. Dot says. “That’s how it is with Jay Rock.”

“First mixtape, Watts Finest, Nickerson Garden projects, he was leaning over the sign, 9 double O 5 9 that’s where he’s from, “Ab-Soul continued. “He can’t go too long without telling you where he from.”

The film also shows old behind-the-scene footage of Jay Rock and his TDE brothers.

Rock’s third studio drops June 15, which has spearheaded by singles “Win,” and “The Bloodiest.” Redemption will be Jay Rock’s first album since 2015’s 90059. The 11-song effort featured TDE label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Busta Rhymes, and Macy Gray.

Watch the first installment of Road to Redemption above.