Jay Rock Shares New Song, “The Bloodiest,” & Reveals ‘Redemption’ Tracklist

Yes, we know that G.O.O.D. Music is choking the game right now. But TDE’s Jay Rock has been keeping up with his contemporaries by releasing quality singles. Today (June 8), the Left Coast MC unveiled the second single from his upcoming album, Redemption.

The song, “The Bloodiest,” finds the “Win” rapper describing a gritty landscape where evil attacks souls, and jack boys lurk in the cut looking for victims.

“The devil thought he had me, I was on back burners/Moon walking fast, yall respect my journey/Evil tapping in like the Feds was watching/No album, no dope, I was all out of options/I’d rather rob than get a job don’t insult me/Remember it was nicks and dimes in ’03/I was doing bad so I took your bag,” raps the “Gumbo” rapper.

Jay Rock also released Redemption’s tracklist and artwork today. The 13-song effort features Kendrick Lamar, Future, J.Cole, SZA, Jeremih.

Jay hasn’t dropped an album since 2015’s 90059. The 11-song effort featured TDE label mates Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Busta Rhymes, and Macy Gray. The album was spearheaded by singles “Gumbo,” “Vice City” featuring Black Hippy, and “Money Tree Deuce.”

Listen to the Jake One, Allen Ritter and Boi-1da-produced song above.