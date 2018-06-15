It’s finally here. TDE’s Jay Rock released his third studio album Redemption today (June 15). The 13-song effort features the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jeremih, SZA, and J.Cole. Rock’s third studio album has been spearheaded by bangers “Win,” and “The Bloodiest.”

Last week, the “Gumbo” rapper released the first episode of Road to Redemption documentary.

Running 10:35, the film explores the early days of Rock’s career, and includes interviews from Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and others.

“If you really rooted in the struggle, and you know how much time you spent in them country buildings, the welfare offices, on the curb, and being harassed by the police, your heart will alway be there regardless,” K. Dot says. “That’s how it is with Jay Rock.”

“First mixtape, Watts Finest, Nickerson Garden projects, he was leaning over the sign, 9 double O 5 9, that’s where he’s from, “Ab-Soul continued. “He can’t go too long without telling you where he from.”

Stream Redemption below.

