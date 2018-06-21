Sprite has flipped the script on their “Obey Your Verse” campaign featuring legends like Tupac, with the “Fresh Faces” series featuring the game’s most buzzworthy figures.

Announced Wednesday (June 20), the campaign touches music and pop culture with Grammy-nominated rapper Logic, the talented DJ and producer Wondagurl, KYLE, Atlanta’s MadeinTYO and budding comedian Jay Versace. The limited-edition collection will feature each artist with her own illustrated Sprite can. KYLE recently released “That’s the Mix,” a song coinciding with Sprite’s collaboration with McDonald’s.

The brand will introduce the bubbly campaign Sunday (June 24) during the BET Awards, with an ad geared around Jay Versace. Another 15 sec spot that showcases animated versions of the creatives will also be seen this month.

In the sneak peek below, Jay is shocked to discover he’s “fresh outta Sprite.” It may seem like a first world problem, but we see the phrase taking off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sprite

Sprite’s connection to music has been a strong one. Their “Obey Your Verse” campaign featured lyrics and illustrated images of Tupac Shakur, Missy Elliot and J. Cole. The 16 can collection brought together verses from Tupac’s “Keep Ya Head Up” to J.Cole’s “Love Yourz.”

Other projects featured new jams from Drake as well as collaborations with A Tribe Called Quest, Grandmaster Flash, Common, and more.

Check out the ad below.