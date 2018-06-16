After causing an uproar with the release of their surprise album, Everything is Love, The Carters also offered the project’s first video for “APESH*T.”

In the video, directed by Ricky Saiz at The Louvre in Paris, Hov and Queen Bey hit up the historic art gallery with their performance before iconic art. With dancers lining the Augustinian-inspired hallways of The Louvre, the Carters remind corporate America just how thorough they are as they address NFL and Grammy’s.

“I said no to the Superbowl/You need me, I don’t need you/Every night we in the end zone/Tell the NFL we in stadiums too/Last night was a fucking zoo/Stagediving in a pool of people/Ran through Liverpool like a fucking Beatle/Smoke gorilla glue like it’s fucking legal/Tell the Grammy’s fuck that 0 for 8 shit,” raps Jay Z.

The Carters are currently on their ‘OTR II tour.’ The tour will run through Europe and North America as well as make pitstops in the U.S. Beyonce recently headlined the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April with a show-stopping set that fans branded “Beychella.”

