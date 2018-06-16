Out of nowhere, Beyoncé and Jay-Z gifted fans with the release of their highly anticipated joint album, Everything Is Love, exclusively on Hov’s streaming service, Tidal, today (June 16).

Back in November, the Brooklyn native revealed in an interview with The New York Times that he and his wife Beyoncé were in the process of recording an album. However, the collaborative effort was put on hold to focus on their recent solo albums, 4:44 (2017) and Lemonade (2016), respectively.

The pair is currently on their OTR II tour. The tour will run through Europe and North America as well as make pitstops in the U.S. Beyonce recently headlined the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April with a show-stopping set that fans branded “Beychella.”

MORE: Watch JAY-Z & Beyonce’s New “Ape Sh*t” Music Video

Stream Everything Is Love by The Carters below.