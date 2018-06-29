Drake’s fifth studio album Scorpion was released on June 29, and fans are already giving it high reviews. The song many fans are talking about his “Talk Up,” featuring JAY-Z. While both artists’ verses have received praises, one of Hov’s lines where he mentions XXXTentacion and George Zimmerman is gaining a lot of attention.

On the DJ Paul-produced track, Jay references XXXTentacion’s recent death (the rapper was reportedly shot in killed in Deerfield, Florida , while expressing his issue with George Zimmerman, the man who killed Trayvon Martin. “Y’all killed X and let Zimmerman live Streets is done,” JAY-Z raps.

This isn’t the first time Jay has mentioned George Zimmerman. After Zimmerman threatened to “beat” the Brooklyn rapper back in 2017, Hov responded on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off.” “Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps / Try that shit with a grown man / I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand,” he raps on the Mar. 2018 single.

Scorpion is reportedly out now. Thea album also features appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Static Major, Nicki Minaj, and unreleased music from Michael Jackson.

Listen to JAY-Z’s one-liner in “Talk Up” below.