JAY-Z continues his winning streak in both the music and business sectors of his career. According to Complex, the “Empire State Of Mind” artist was named Puma’s president of basketball operations on Monday afternoon (June 18).

In addition to his new executive role, the “Marcy Me” rapper will reignite his sports management passion by having an integral role in selecting athletes to represent the brand’s basketball sector. The news site reports players like University of Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton, Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith, and Duke University’s Marvin Bagley III have already signed on the dotted line. JAY-Z will partly be responsible for steering business relationships with the athletes and conceptual designs for Puma’s products.

“We’ve been working with Roc Nation for quite some time,” Adam Petrick, the brand’s global director of brand and marketing said in a statement to Complex. “They’ve been great partners to us for several years. We’ve done many different deals with many different ambassadors.” JAY-Z has promoted Puma’s apparel lately, specifically when he debuted 4:44’s special edition crafted under the brand’s Clyde design.

The news arrives a couple of days after JAY-Z and Beyonce surprised the masses with their first joint album Everything Is Love. The 9-track project was accompanied by the stunning video for “APES**T” which has tallied over 14 million views since its 48-hour release.