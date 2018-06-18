Jeezy Offers Motivation At Steve Harvey’s Boys Mentoring Camp

Jeezy is far removed from his Trap or Die days, but the Atlanta-bred is still touching the streets. Over the weekend, the Thug Motivation rapper teamed with comedian and television host Steve Harvey for the actor’s annual Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation Boy’s Mentoring Camp.

The veteran rapper posted an Instagram clip of some encouraging words he spoke during the event.

“Being able to come back and talk to y’all about my experiences, that makes me feel like what I did was significant. It’s like you don’t have to go through everything that I went through because I can here to tell you: Man, that shit right there ain’t it,” Jeezy said on the IG post.

The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program provides faterless teenage boys with mentors who conduct seminars on guidelines of manhood, community empowerment and leadership. This is the 10th annual Steve Mentoring Program.

“We got to change what some of these young men what some of these young guys think manhood is because they are being raised by YouTube and videos and that doesn’t have anything to do with manhood,” Harvey said WBTV. “It’s not about how many chains you got or the rims on your car. Real men love God, real men honor women, real men obey the law, real men go to church, real men go to work every day, real men take care of their kids.”

Harvey has helping personality. The husband and father has penned several self-help books including Act like a Lady, Think like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment, and Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success: Discovering Your Gift and the Way to Life’s Riches, among others.

While Jeezy hasn’t penned any DIY books, the hustler is hands on with younger rappers and ‘hood cats alike. For instance, the Trapper took rapper YG into his home, to get the then-budding rapper out of his gang-infested L.A. environment, and help jumpstart the My Krazy Life MC’s music career.