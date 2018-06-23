Jennifer Lopez Takes Action Against Recent Immigration Policy

Earlier this week, reports began to surface of the horrors found within the Trump administration’s family separation regulation. Nearly 2,500 children have been taken from their parents at the Mexico-United States border and placed in barren facilities.

Since Trump revisited the policy and opted to end its practice, people across the nation have used social media to speak out against this incident – one person being Jennifer Lopez. The “Dinero” singer summoned her Twitter platform to call others to action so that a moment like this will never happen again.

“The recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop,” Lopez wrote. “This is about basic human rights and decency.” The award-winning artist added this is an unforgettable “moment in time,” and that silence is no longer an option.

According to TIME, the family separation policy, implemented by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, endured a steady increase between April 19 to May 31; nearly 2,000 children became divided from their guardians during that period. While Trump attempted to accuse the Democratic party of “forcing the breakup of families,” the White House’s Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller said this “simple decision by the administration” was to enforce a “zero tolerance policy” for those who enter the U.S. illegally. “The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

Now, authorities are drafting plans to establish “family detention centers” across the U.S., adding to the three that have already been in use from Pennsylvania to Texas. Families that are detained await trial in immigration court. TIME also reports that law officials will look to military bases to hold immigrants. Upwards of 120,000 people may be stationed there.

