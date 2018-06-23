Earlier this week, reports began to surface of the horrors found within the Trump administration’s family separation regulation. Nearly 2,500 children have been taken from their parents at the Mexico-United States border and placed in barren facilities.

Since Trump revisited the policy and opted to end its practice, people across the nation have used social media to speak out against this incident – one person being Jennifer Lopez. The “Dinero” singer summoned her Twitter platform to call others to action so that a moment like this will never happen again.

“The recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop,” Lopez wrote. “This is about basic human rights and decency.” The award-winning artist added this is an unforgettable “moment in time,” and that silence is no longer an option.

Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency. If you care about children, — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

have concern for the lack of transparency about this disastrous display, in full view to the world in general, I encourage you first to get caught up on the situation. Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether #lovenothate — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 22, 2018

According to TIME, the family separation policy, implemented by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, endured a steady increase between April 19 to May 31; nearly 2,000 children became divided from their guardians during that period. While Trump attempted to accuse the Democratic party of “forcing the breakup of families,” the White House’s Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller said this “simple decision by the administration” was to enforce a “zero tolerance policy” for those who enter the U.S. illegally. “The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

Now, authorities are drafting plans to establish “family detention centers” across the U.S., adding to the three that have already been in use from Pennsylvania to Texas. Families that are detained await trial in immigration court. TIME also reports that law officials will look to military bases to hold immigrants. Upwards of 120,000 people may be stationed there.