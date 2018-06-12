Jeremih, Teyana Taylor “And Friends” Are Coming To A City Near You
Two of Def Jam’s R&B stars have officially decided to join forces for a summer tour. Jeremih and Teyana Taylor are embarking on a 24-city North American tour that takes them from Tampa, Fl. to New Orleans to Portland over the course of five weeks. The trek also promises that a few “friends” will pop up along the way.
This announcement comes at the perfect time, since Jeremih just released “The Light,” his a new song with Ty Dolla Sign, as well as appeared on Kanye West’s new album. Even better, it solidifies that Teyana’s long-awaited follow-up album to VII is indeed coming on June 22. Similarly to Pusha T’s Daytona and Nas’ untitled forthcoming album, Teyana’s album executive produced by Kanye.
This new tour is a chance for patient fans to experience all the new material live and in living color. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15.
Check out all the tour dates and listen to Jeremih’s new song below.
Aug. 3, Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
Aug. 4, Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Aug. 7, Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater
Aug. 9, Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Aug. 10, Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Aug. 11, Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Aug. 13, New York, NY – Playstation Theater
Aug. 14, Boston, MA – Royale
Aug. 16, Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theater
Aug. 17, Detroit, MI – The Majestic
Aug. 18, Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Aug. 21, Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Aug. 22, Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland
Aug. 24, New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater*
Aug. 25, Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Aug. 26, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live*
Aug. 28, Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Aug. 30, Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre*
Sept. 1, Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Sept. 3, Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Orange County
Sept. 4, San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Sept. 5, San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Sept. 7, Seattle, WA – The Showbox SODO
Sept. 8, Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
*w/o Teyana Taylor