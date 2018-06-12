Two of Def Jam’s R&B stars have officially decided to join forces for a summer tour. Jeremih and Teyana Taylor are embarking on a 24-city North American tour that takes them from Tampa, Fl. to New Orleans to Portland over the course of five weeks. The trek also promises that a few “friends” will pop up along the way.

This announcement comes at the perfect time, since Jeremih just released “The Light,” his a new song with Ty Dolla Sign, as well as appeared on Kanye West’s new album. Even better, it solidifies that Teyana’s long-awaited follow-up album to VII is indeed coming on June 22. Similarly to Pusha T’s Daytona and Nas’ untitled forthcoming album, Teyana’s album executive produced by Kanye.

This new tour is a chance for patient fans to experience all the new material live and in living color. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15.

Check out all the tour dates and listen to Jeremih’s new song below.

Aug. 3, Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

Aug. 4, Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Aug. 7, Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

Aug. 9, Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Aug. 10, Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Aug. 11, Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Aug. 13, New York, NY – Playstation Theater

Aug. 14, Boston, MA – Royale

Aug. 16, Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theater

Aug. 17, Detroit, MI – The Majestic

Aug. 18, Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Aug. 21, Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Aug. 22, Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland

Aug. 24, New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater*

Aug. 25, Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

Aug. 26, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live*

Aug. 28, Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Aug. 30, Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre*

Sept. 1, Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Sept. 3, Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Orange County

Sept. 4, San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sept. 5, San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Sept. 7, Seattle, WA – The Showbox SODO

Sept. 8, Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

*w/o Teyana Taylor