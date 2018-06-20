Actor and philanthropist Jesse Williams has been ordered to pay a combined $100K in spousal and child support, according to TMZ.

The gossip site writes that he must pay $50,000 in spousal support and $50,000 in child support to his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, who he was married to for five years before calling it quits. Previously, the Grey’s Anatomy star was paying $33,000 a month towards these expenses.

“Jesse and Aryn have 2 kids, and the boom was inevitably going to be lowered on Jesse in the child support department,” reports the site. “His lawyers had argued the $50,000 a month in spousal support should cover child support expenses, but that’s not the law. Courts separate child from spousal support.” According to court documents, Williams makes $521K a month.

The couple first met when Drake-Lee was a school teacher and Williams was just beginning his acting career. They are the parents of a boy named Maceo and a daughter named Sadie.

Page Six reported last month that the recipient of the 2016 BET Humanitarian Award is dating sports reporter Taylor Rooks.

“[Williams and Rooks] are eager to keep their romance under wraps,” the report says. “He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”