Jim Jones is reportedly in trouble with the law. The rapper was reportedly arrested for drug and firearm possession on Thursday (June 21), after leading police on a high-speed chase in Georgia, according to TMZ.

The rapper was reportedly cruising with three of his friends in Georgia’s Cowetta County when the police attempted to pull their vehicle over, according to the sheriff’s department. Instead of stopping and complying with directions however, the car reportedly accelerated, leading cops on a chase. During the chase, the car hit a deputy’s vehicle before coming to a stop.

Authorities reportedly searched the passengers and vehicles, at which point they found marijuana, Oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, two pistols (one of which was reportedly stolen), and cash. Jones admitted that he had a prescription for both the Oxy and the Percocet. No one claimed ownership of the other narcotics and weapons. When questioned about why the vehicle didn’t immediately pull over, Jones reportedly told cops that he told the driver to pull over, but she was acting “incoherent.”

Jones was reportedly charged on three felony charges for possession of a stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of narcotics. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for the prescription drugs. He has since been released on a $7,000 bail.