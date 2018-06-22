Jim Jones’ Wasted Talent is one of the best albums this year, especially if you’re a fan of street energy. And one of the better songs on the Uptown-bred’s 18-track effort is the hard-boiled “Epitome,” which received a video treatment this week.

Over 808-Ray and SmittyBeatz triumphant backdrop, Capo reflects on industry cats counting him out. He also does a roll call for all of his comrades doing time behind the G-Wall. The ‘Never Did 3 Quarters” rapper even shouts out Columbus, OH. street legend Papa Joe–real mid-west millionaire. If you know you know.

Anyway, the Shula The Don co-produced music video commences with a shot of the Dipset member outside his mother’s home–which caught fire on Christmas day–with the fire department behind him, battling the blaze. Other clips show Jones sitting before vigils, and walking through the Rotten Apple during the heat of the night.

Wasted Talent is Jimmy’s first album in seven years. But the On my Way to Church rapper has kept a busy schedule. He’s released four mixtapes, became a reality TV star, as well as a shrewd business man.

Watch the video above.