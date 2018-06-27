A Pittsburgh police officer has reportedly been mandated to desk duty after he claimed he was “celebrating” the recent death of local rapper Jimmy Wopo on Facebook, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Officer Brian M. Martin initially responded to a message from a Pittsburgh resident who asked why people weren’t protesting the rapper’s death in the same manner that they were advocating for other people.

“Everyone forgot about Wopo that quick,” the citizen wrote in a post on Facebook. Martin then replied: “Not me. I’m still celebrating,” in regards to Wopo.

Pgh Police officer “still celebrating #jimmywopo death. Oh but we trust the police @ShaunKing pic.twitter.com/uGA49B8gm6 — Jason Fate 💬 (@JasonRFate) June 26, 2018

Following backlash from residents and Wopo fans alike, the city office released a statement online, acknowledging the police officer’s comment and vowing to take action.

“We will hold this officer accountable for his actions,” the statement reads. “Comments that disparage victims and endanger the community and fellow officers will not be tolerated by the City of Pittsburgh. Such behavior is a poor reflection on the Bureau and will not be tolerated.”

It was also noted that a full investigation would be launched to further look into the situation.

Mayor Bill Peduto said the officer was sent home once police staff became aware of his comments. “It was a comment that not only created additional duress during this situation but also put his fellow officers in potential danger,” Peduto said.

Jimmy Wopo was a Pittsburgh-based rapper and affiliate of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang imprint. He was reportedly murdered in a drive-by shooting on June 18, in the Hill District of Pittsburgh – the same day XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Deerfield, Florida (their murders are not connected).

Wopo’s manager confirmed that a public funeral and multiple viewings will be held in honor of the late artist on June 27 and June 28. Funeral details are in the message below.