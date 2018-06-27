Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the famous Jackson family, has reportedly passed away on June 27, at the age of 89, after battling terminal cancer, according to TMZ.

Jackson passed away at 3:30 a.m. PST in a Los Angeles hospital according to reports. He was previously hospitalized on June 22, for complications with his cancer diagnosis. His wife, Katherine was reportedly by his side at the time of his death, alongside some of his children and grandchildren.

Prior to his death, Jackson was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles where he laid on his deathbed due to complications with the final stages of his cancer. His family members including his wife Katherine and Rebbie Jackson flocked to his side until the time of his death.

Jackson was known for kick-starting the ground-breaking careers of the Jackson Five, as well Michael and Janet Jackson’s solo careers in the 1960s and 1970s. Although Jackson’s managerial style was often deemed controversial, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honored him as the Best Entertainment Manager of All Time.

Joe Jackson leaves behind his wife Katherine, eleven children, and a handful of grandchildren. Taj Jackson spoke out about his frustrations with the negative comments that were being posted in response to his grandfather’s death. “Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him,” tweeted. “Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press.”

His grandson, Randy Jackson tweeted in memory of his grandfather shortly after the news broke.

This story is developing…

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018