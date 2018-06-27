Joe Jackson passed away on Wednesday (June 27), at age 89. In the wake of his death, the estate of Joe’s son, Michael Jackson, released a statement mourning the patriarch.

A rep for John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, shared the statement with The Blast on Wednesday afternoon. “We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” it reads.

“Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom.”

The statement also acknowledges his contributions to the music industry. “Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the history of music are enormous,” it continues. “They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland.” Joe Jackson was responsible for kick-starting the careers of Michael and Janet Jackson, as well as managing the Jackson Five.

Michael Jackson’s official Twitter account also shared a heartfelt message, with a quote from the late icon. “My father did always protect us and that’s no small feat… He looked after our interests in the best ways,” the message reads.

As previously reported, Joe died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was previously admitted into a hospital for complications with his diagnosis. Since his death, some of his grandchildren – namely Taj and Randy Jackson – have reportedly spoken out on Twitter.