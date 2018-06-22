According to reports, Joe Jackson is gravely ill and “on his deathbed.” However, members of the legendary musical family are not able to see the Jackson patriarch while he is suffering.

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jermaine Jackson revealed to the Daily Mail.

Jermaine said that neither his siblings nor their mother Katherine has been able to get the full picture from doctors about the 89-year-old’s prognosis, as “senior members” of the Jackson family were “banned” from seeing their father. However, Jermaine did reveal that his father doesn’t seem to have much time left.

“He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long,” the Jackson 5 member said of his father’s condition. “The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days. It’s what any family would want, but some people around him think they know better … and they don’t.”

It’s being reported that Joe’s eldest child Rebbie and his wife Katherine were able to visit him at his home in Las Vegas last week as his condition worsened.

