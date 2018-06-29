Let John Legend tell it, he really really doesn’t care about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Legend and his lady love Chrissy Teigen were spotted in Beverly Hills by TMZ’s cameras, where they were prompted about the press secretary being “fat-shamed” by actress Claudia Jordan.

“I mean, should we be personally attacking politicians even if they’re on the other side of the aisle?” the cameraman asked in reference to Rep. Maxine Waters saying it’s fine to harass members of the Trump administration.

“Ask me [if] should we be reuniting 2,000 kids with their families,” he said as he helped his wife into their car. “I don’t care about f**king Sarah Sanders. Reunite the f**king kids with their families; then we’ll talk about Sarah Sanders and her f**king dinners.”

Bloop.

Earlier in the conversation, the couple was asked if Rep. Maxine Waters would threaten the Democratic party in the midterm elections.

“Maxine is the OG and she did a great job,” Legend said. “And she called [Trump] out when she needed to.”

On Donald Trump’s birthday, the couple and their two young children donated $72,000 each to the ACLU, after hearing reports that families were being split apart by his administration.

“These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Watch their interaction with TMZ below.

