Let Kanye West superfan Jonah Hill tell it- being invited by one of his favorite musicians to hear new music in Wyoming was like hearing the opus of one of the most legendary musicians of all time.

“[Kanye’s] the one person who I have an unending childhood kind of fascination with. I still look at him like I’m a little kid, and he’s a superstar,” the Oscar-nominated actor told Pitchfork in Wyoming during the ye listening party at the Diamond Cross Ranch. “When I decided to come here, I thought, ‘It’s like if someone got to hear Thriller in the middle of Wyoming.'” He’s not talking about the music, he’s talking about the excitement.

Hill was one of many celebrities in attendance at the private listening session on May 31. Nas, Pusha-T, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Chris Rock and more gathered in Wyoming to hear what Kanye cooked up.

While Hill was in his glory to be hearing new material from Mr. West, many people have expressed that they’re not going to listen to his eighth album due to some of his recent comments. In May during a visit to TMZ’s offices, he suggested that slavery was a choice. This came days after tweets voicing his support and admiration of another polarizing figure, Donald Trump.