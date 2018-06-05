Jordan Peele just keeps on winning. The Get Out creator scored a new TV deal with Amazon, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The great news comes after the streaming service picked up a new Nazi drama called The Hunt. The program is produced by Peele’s production company, Monkey Paw, and Sonar Entertainment.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker founded Monkey Paw in 2012, the production company is responsible for creating film, TV and digital productions.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon. They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally relevant television we are,” Peele said in a statement.

Under this new deal, Jordan will reportedly create new projects for the retailer and streaming component of the company. He will report to the new head of the company, Jennifer Salke. “Jordan, [Monkeypaw’s] Win Rosenfeld and the Monkeypaw team represent the ideal creative collaboration as we continue to ramp up original, culturally relevant and riveting television,” Salke said. “Our Lorena Bobbitt documentary and series order for The Hunt represent just the start of what will be a prolific and exciting relationship with Monkeypaw.”